BidaskClub Downgrades Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 230.84%. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.