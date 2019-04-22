Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) is Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,208 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,774 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up about 3.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,400,000 after buying an additional 591,086 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,072,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Best Buy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $26,140.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,440,995 shares of company stock worth $99,946,348. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

