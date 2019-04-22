Before’Endgame’ arrives, a look at the box-office Strikes of Marvel

Marvel’s Avengers are back to save the box office, along with the planet.

“Avengers: Endgame” arrives in theatres on April 26 with the end of the fight between the galaxy’s greatest heroes and Thanos, who pumped half of life in the end of the season’s”Avengers: Infinity War.” It is among the most significant releases of this year, and also one that many theatre owners are hoping will draw massive crowds after a sluggish start to the year in the box office.

It is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a set of films that kicked off by 2008’s”Iron Man.” Since then, Marvel movies have made $18.6 billion at the box office, with all the four”Avengers” movies accounting for almost $5 billion of the haul. Seven of those films, such as this season’s”Captain Marvel” and last season’s feeling”Black Panther,” have made more than a billion dollars worldwide.

Listed below is a look at how Marvel has assembled its cinematic juggernaut, using the title, domestic gross, release date and total box office, as composed by Comscore of the film:

___

“Iron Man,” May 2008, $318.6 million, $582 million

“The Amazing Hulk,” June 2008, $134.8 million, $263.3 million

“Captain America: The First Avenger,” July 2011, $176.7 million, $371 million

“Marvel’s The Avengers,” May 2012, $623.4 million, $1.52 billion

“Thor: The Dark World,” November 2013, $206.4 million, $645 million

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” April 2014, $260 million, $714.3 million

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” August 2014, $333.2 million, $773.3 million

“Avengers: Age of Ultron,” May 2015, $459 million, $1.4 billion

“Ant-Man,” July 2015, $180.2 million, $519.3 million

“Captain America: Civil War,” May 2016, $408.1 million, $1.15 billion

“Doctor Strange,” May 2016, $232.6 million, $677.6 million

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” May 2017, $390 million, $863.6 million

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” July 2017, $334.2 million, $880.2 million

“Thor: Ragnarok,” November 2017, $315 million, $854.2 million

“Black Panther,” February 2018, $700 million, $1.3 billion

“Avengers: Infinity War,” April 2018, $679 million, $2 billion

“Ant-Man & The Wasp,” July 2018, $217 million, $623 million

“Captain Marvel,” March 2019, $387 million; $1.06 billion

___

Source: Comscore