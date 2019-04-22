Bayer AG (BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, March 25th.

BAYRY opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Bayer has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

