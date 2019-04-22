Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $935,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 224,233 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,193.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,304. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/bay-harbor-wealth-management-llc-has-935000-position-in-spdr-dow-jones-international-real-estate-etf-rwx.html.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.