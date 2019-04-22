Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.12. 23,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,620. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.7704 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

