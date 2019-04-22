Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Navigant Consulting (NCI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

“We expect Healthcare growth to be driven by continued ramp-up of the revenue cycle managed services joint venture with Florida (BHSF), which launched in the summer of 2018. In addition, Navigant noted on its Q4/18 conference call that it is seeing improved demand momentum for its healthcare consulting services at the outset of 2019, as indicated by several recent new contract awards. Advisory & Compliance (FSAC) segment (20% of Q1 estimated RBR), we are projecting a mid-single-digit RBR decline due to a difficult year-ago comparison and the expectation that issues which impacted the FSAC consulting business in Q4/18 (e.g. client pauses, project start-up delays and lower project conversion rates) will continue to affect Q1/19.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE NCI opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Navigant Consulting has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $801.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigant Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.