Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

