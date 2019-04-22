Barclays Initiates Coverage on Genfit (GNFT)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Genfit (EPA:GNFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

