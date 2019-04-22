Barclays (BARC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. HSBC reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective (up previously from GBX 263 ($3.44)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.53 ($2.88).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.21) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.65 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.50. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

