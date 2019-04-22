Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

TSE BNS opened at C$73.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$66.36 and a 12-month high of C$80.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.79107150494923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.08%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

