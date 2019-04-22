Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Position Raised by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/bank-of-nova-scotia-bns-position-raised-by-pennsylvania-trust-co.html.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.