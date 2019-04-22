Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.23 Million Stake in Access National Co. (ANCX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Access National worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANCX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Access National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Access National during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Access National during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Access National during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Access National by 56.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Access National in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Access National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ANCX stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $497.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. Access National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. Access National had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Access National Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

