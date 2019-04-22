Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,798 Shares of Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVI. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of RVI stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 380,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,998,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Boston acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-acquires-8798-shares-of-retail-value-inc-rvi.html.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.