Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 29,866 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 61.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BZH opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.49. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.10 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

