Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ellie Mae by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ellie Mae by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ellie Mae by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ellie Mae by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

ELLI stock opened at $98.99 on Monday. Ellie Mae Inc has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Ellie Mae had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $551,230.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $26,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $513,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $7,472,074. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

