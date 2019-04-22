Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,090 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $284,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,215,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

PGTI opened at $14.45 on Monday. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $839.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $189.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

