Bank of America Corp DE Sells 188,594 Shares of YPF SA (YPF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 188,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in YPF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,103,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,510,000 after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YPF by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in YPF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 820,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in YPF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 561,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 114,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its stake in YPF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of YPF in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. YPF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. YPF SA has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. YPF had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF SA will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

