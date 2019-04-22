Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,532 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,074 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,477,000 after acquiring an additional 669,104 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,163,000 after acquiring an additional 455,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

