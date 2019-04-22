Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 27.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,379,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 79,980 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $13,711,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,818,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $30.03 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

