Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €140.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.00 ($133.72).

zooplus stock opened at €95.30 ($110.81) on Thursday. zooplus has a 1-year low of €91.60 ($106.51) and a 1-year high of €192.60 ($223.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.05.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

