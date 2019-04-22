AXA (CS) Given a €28.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.21 ($30.47).

AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

