Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,916,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,147,000 after acquiring an additional 648,126 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,779 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of AVY opened at $113.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $209,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,158.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,952.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

