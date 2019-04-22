Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.45-6.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.45-6.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE AVY opened at $113.37 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.
Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.
