AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,403,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 766.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $922.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.13.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total transaction of $259,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,528.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,907 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,035.20. 234,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.29 and a 1 year high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

