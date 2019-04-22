Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Lowered by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

ADP stock opened at $162.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $112.58 and a 1-year high of $164.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

