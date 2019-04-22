Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $418,151.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $554,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas W. Politi sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $875,135.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,493.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $12,714,980 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $162.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $112.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

