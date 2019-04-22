Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) will report ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). Audentes Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Audentes Therapeutics.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink increased their price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

BOLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 8,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,581. Audentes Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $848,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,021,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after buying an additional 1,467,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 406,605 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,342,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,342,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

