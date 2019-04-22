AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

T stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

