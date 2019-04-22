Athena Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after buying an additional 924,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after buying an additional 924,701 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 52,855,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,600,000 after buying an additional 38,963,892 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,928,000 after buying an additional 21,127,887 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,435,827.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Athena Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/athena-capital-advisors-llc-boosts-holdings-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.