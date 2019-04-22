Atento SA (ATTO) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Atento worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 240,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Atento SA has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Atento had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $421.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atento SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

