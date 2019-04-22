Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABG opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $77.75.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $645,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,204.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,440. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

