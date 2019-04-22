Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,916 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,495,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,727,948,000 after purchasing an additional 996,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,930 shares of company stock worth $4,587,133. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $221.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

