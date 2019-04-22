Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ardelyx worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 209,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

ARDX opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.87. Ardelyx Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

