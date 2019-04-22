Arco Platform (ARCE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform alerts:

NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. 121,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,626. The company has a market cap of $637.08 million and a PE ratio of 109.22. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arco Platform by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after buying an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arco Platform by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 239,879 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Arco Platform by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.