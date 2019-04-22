Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Position Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,997,000 after buying an additional 6,531,516 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 144,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 973,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after buying an additional 421,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,229,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after buying an additional 75,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

