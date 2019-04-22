Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Lessened by Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Apple by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,192,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $269,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,737 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,510,000 after acquiring an additional 455,045 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,002.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $275.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy aapl” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

