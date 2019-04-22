Apollo Global Management (APO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.29). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of ($114.89) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

