Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 4,311.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,945,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 292,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 38.08 and a quick ratio of 38.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.64. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.88 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 76.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $457,573.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

