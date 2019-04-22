Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARI opened at $18.48 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 38.08 and a current ratio of 38.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $457,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

