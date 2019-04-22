Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $290.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

