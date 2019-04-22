Animation Vision Cash (AVH) One Day Volume Tops $59,071.00

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Animation Vision Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Animation Vision Cash has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Animation Vision Cash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $59,071.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.50 or 0.11275060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000955 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Animation Vision Cash Token Profile

Animation Vision Cash (CRYPTO:AVH) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity . Animation Vision Cash’s official website is www.av.cash

Animation Vision Cash Token Trading

Animation Vision Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animation Vision Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Animation Vision Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

