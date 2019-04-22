Andina Acquisition Corp II (ANDAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.28

Andina Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ANDAU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

About Andina Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Andina Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The Company was formed to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, plan of arrangement, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts in identifying prospective target businesses are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region of the world.

