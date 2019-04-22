Analyzing Q.E.P. (QEPC) & TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (TBLT)

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Q.E.P. and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q.E.P. and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $322.39 million 0.27 $7.94 million N/A N/A TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $15.29 million 1.21 -$27.65 million N/A N/A

Q.E.P. has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Q.E.P. and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. 0.88% -3.41% -1.70% TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Q.E.P. beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades. Its product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, ROBERTS, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Capitol, Nupla, HISCO, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Elastiment, Vitrex, Homelux, Tilerite, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Bénètier, X-TREME, and AppleCreek brands. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities, and industrial solution providers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

