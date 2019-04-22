Analyzing Christopher & Banks (CBK) & Cache (CACH)

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) and Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Cache’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks $348.90 million 0.03 -$32.84 million ($0.74) -0.39 Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cache has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Cache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks -9.41% -79.27% -26.01% Cache N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Christopher & Banks has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cache has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Christopher & Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Christopher & Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Cache shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Christopher & Banks and Cache, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cache 0 0 0 0 N/A

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of December 4, 2018, the company operated 461 stores, including 314 MPW stores, 80 Outlet stores, 35 Christopher & Banks stores, and 32 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 45 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce Website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Cache Company Profile

Cache, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name. As of August 11, 2014, it operated 239 stores located in 41 states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

