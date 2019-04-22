Analyzing Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) & SandRidge Energy (SD)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SandRidge Energy does not pay a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.19 billion 5.06 $557.04 million $1.13 23.12 SandRidge Energy $349.39 million 0.83 -$9.07 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 25.46% 23.35% 11.79% SandRidge Energy -2.60% 2.41% 1.89%

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 0 9 12 0 2.57 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $28.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats SandRidge Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

