Analysts Set UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Target Price at $70.50

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,667. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.55). UMB Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In related news, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $258,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,600.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UMB Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

