Analysts Set $1.88 Price Target for Alexco Resource Corp (AXU)

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of AXU opened at $0.97 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

