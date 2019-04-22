Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) recently:

4/19/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2019 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

4/1/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2019 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/28/2019 – Five Below had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2019 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Five Below lagged the industry in a month. Although there is optimism on the company’s positive comps trend, concerns on persistently higher SG&A expenses is probably hurting investor sentiment. Notably, the increase in SG&A expense over the past few quarters has hurt operating margins. Further, analysts expect SG&A expenses to increase in the near future due to store growth, leading to operating margin deleverage in quarters ahead. Stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers remains another hurdle. However, impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in the dynamic retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 outlets in the long run. Strategic endeavors, healthy performance of new outlets and sturdy comps should continue to fuel growth.”

3/19/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

3/7/2019 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five Below’s impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in the dynamic retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 outlets in the long run. Strategic endeavors, healthy performance of new outlets and sturdy comparable sales performance fueled Five Below’s holiday sales results. While net sales surged 24.6%, comparable sales rose 4.9% during the festive season. Notably, Five Below has been posting decent comparable sales growth for quite some time now. However, stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers and deleverage in operating margin owing to higher SG&A expenses remain concerns. Five Below’s seasonal nature of business also seems to be a hurdle.”

2/25/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $141.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $141.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,056,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,854. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 97,861 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

