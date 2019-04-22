Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $107.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Broadband Corp Series C an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.42 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 314.28% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

